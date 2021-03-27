Dutch midfielder Joey Pelupessy is a player who splits opinion of Sheffield Wednesday fans.

That split isn’t equal; social media shows that he has many more ready to slate him than defend him at times.

However, speaking to The Star’s Joe Crann, Pelupessy comments on the role that boss Darren Moore has asked him to play as the end of his contract edges closer.

Pelupessy – his time at Hillsborough

Pelupessy was a mid-January 2018 signing from Dutch side Heracles Almelo.

He arrived at Hillsborough with 106 games of top-tier Eredivisie experience back in Holland.

Since arriving in South Yorkshire, Pelupessy has featured in 110 games for the Owls – scoring one goal and providing three assists.

This season, a season where Wednesday have battled the clutches of relegation to League One, defensive midfielder Pelupessy has made 30 appearances for the Owls.

Pelupessy comments on what Moore wants of him

Pelupessy was instrumental in the Sheffield Wednesday performance which saw them beat South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 2-1 before the current international break.

Per The Star’s Crann, the former Holland Under-20 midfielder commented on what Owls boss, Darren Moore, wants from him.

He said: “At the moment he wants me in the number six position in front of the defence like you saw in the game against Barnsley.” That was a position and performance in which he excelled.

Pelupessy went on to add: “He wants me [to] control the game as a holding player – of course I can get the ball and play it to my teammates, but it’s important to get me in front of the defence and keep the control.”

Pelupessy, who the Owls actioned a year’s extension on last June, sees his current deal run out this summer.

Performances like the one against the Tykes could see the Sheffield Wednesday hierarchy rushing to the negotiating table with a new contract in their hand.

