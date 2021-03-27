Former Football League man David Jones has returned to Burnley as a coach, as per their official club website.

He will be in and around their academy set-up until the end of the season.

Ross Wallace has also made a return to Turf Moor as the Premier League side bring back some familiar faces.

Jones, who is 36 years old, last played for League Two side Oldham Athletic and now has turned his hand to the coaching side of the game.

Read: Derby County loan man facing uncertain future at parent club

The ex-midfielder made over 400 appearances in his career. He started out at Manchester United as a youngster but left to join Derby County in 2006.

Jones helped the Rams gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season at Pride Park but couldn’t prevent them from relegation a year later.

He then spent three years at Wolves before joining Wigan Athletic in 2011. The Latics were in the Premier League when he played for them and he made 35 appearances for the North West club.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday hold options to keep young duo next season

Burnley came calling in 2013 after a loan spell away from Wigan at Blackburn Rovers and he became a popular player at Turf Moor.

Jones moved onto pastures new when Sheffield Wednesday signed him in 2016 and he played 66 times for the Owls, helping them get to the Play-Offs in his first season.

A spell at Oldham followed on but he has now returned to former club Burnley on an initial arrangement until the summer.