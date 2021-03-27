24-year-old, at Chelsea – Izzy Brown would tick the boxes as a player that many would want on board.

That has been the case. Finding it hard to get a game at Stamford Bridge, Brown has seen extensive experience of the loan market.

Sheffield Wednesday is his 7th club out on loan from Chelsea – a club he has made just a single first-team appearance for.

A season at Hillsborough – growing frustration

Brown has made 18 appearances for the Owls in this season’s Sky Bet Championship – a season where Wednesday lie in 23rd in the Championship table.

Those 18 games have seen Brown contribute just one assist; 14 have come from the substitute bench.

In all, it hasn’t been a loan move to Hillsborough that has covered the Chelsea man in glory.

Brown tweets after straight red

As an effort to keep him fit, the Owls involved Brown in an Under-23 game against Steel City rivals Sheffield United.

It was a game that Brown didn’t see the end of:

84' Izzy Brown receives a straight red card for an off the ball incident. Brunt also goes into the book for the Blades. 🔵 #SWFC 0-3 #SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United Development (@sufcdevelopment) March 26, 2021

Criticism of this red card poured in. It wasn’t criticism that Izzy Brown was going to let lie.

As an answer to all the criticism, Brown posted this tweet telling his detractors to basically shut up:

It is safe to say that it did not have that desired effect and instead riled a few to comment. It wasn’t just Sheffield Wednesday fans commenting either!

‘Shush’ tweet slammed by both sides of Sheffield

Here are some comments on the above tweet from Izzy Brown. First off, one from a Sheffield United fan:

24 year old millionaire fighting with kids in a U23 game, embarrassing 😂 — 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝘇𝘆 (@Jonzysufc) March 26, 2021

This Blades fan also chipped in:

Lost his head in a u23 derby and trying to be philosophical about it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Tom ⚔️ (@ThomasPatchett) March 26, 2021

Then Owls and Blades fans continued to weigh in:

Did he tell you your corners weren’t up to much? Honestly mate that lawyer we signed has helped us get more points that you — Matt Wragg (@Mattwragg81) March 26, 2021

Whacking kids earns respect does it, and all because they made a mug of you for 90 minutes 😁 — Dave turner (@daveturner1974) March 27, 2021

Hahahahaha crying cos a couple of kids ran rings round you — Joel Birmingham (@Joelbirmz12) March 26, 2021

Wednesday fans were not to be outdone in the mounting criticism of Brown. They too were vocal in getting the jibes in there:

you literally started on a 17 year old and got pasted 4-0 by a youth team give up — og (@OllieGrundy1867) March 26, 2021

sent off in an u23s you’re scrapping with a 17 year old izzy — charlie 🇨🇩 (@charlieswfc_) March 26, 2021

These Sheffield Wednesday fans don’t hold back – giving it both barrels:

Your attitude and performances are appalling. Please leave our football club. — John Rodgers (@JohnRod65176805) March 27, 2021

You are one of the worst players to ever play for us don’t come here talking about respect 🤣 — Sam (@Sam_Boldan) March 26, 2021

You’re an embarrassment to our club, its fans and most of all yourself. More clubs than Tiger Woods at 24…. tells us everything we need to know. Close the door on your way out. — RB (@rbswfc) March 26, 2021

nobody will respect you when your attitude stinks — bailey 2.0 (@swfcbailey2) March 26, 2021

Will Izzy Brown ever prove himself good enough to make it away from Chelsea?