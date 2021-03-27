24-year-old, at Chelsea – Izzy Brown would tick the boxes as a player that many would want on board.

That has been the case. Finding it hard to get a game at Stamford Bridge, Brown has seen extensive experience of the loan market.

Sheffield Wednesday is his 7th club out on loan from Chelsea – a club he has made just a single first-team appearance for.

 A season at Hillsborough – growing frustration

Brown has made 18 appearances for the Owls in this season’s Sky Bet Championship – a season where Wednesday lie in 23rd in the Championship table.

Those 18 games have seen Brown contribute just one assist; 14 have come from the substitute bench.

In all, it hasn’t been a loan move to Hillsborough that has covered the Chelsea man in glory.

Brown tweets after straight red

As an effort to keep him fit, the Owls involved Brown in an Under-23 game against Steel City rivals Sheffield United.

It was a game that Brown didn’t see the end of:

Criticism of this red card poured in. It wasn’t criticism that Izzy Brown was going to let lie.

As an answer to all the criticism, Brown posted this tweet telling his detractors to basically shut up:

It is safe to say that it did not have that desired effect and instead riled a few to comment. It wasn’t just Sheffield Wednesday fans commenting either!

‘Shush’ tweet slammed by both sides of Sheffield

Here are some comments on the above tweet from Izzy Brown. First off, one from a Sheffield United fan:

This Blades fan also chipped in:

Then Owls and Blades fans continued to weigh in:

Wednesday fans were not to be outdone in the mounting criticism of Brown. They too were vocal in getting the jibes in there:

These Sheffield Wednesday fans don’t hold back – giving it both barrels:

