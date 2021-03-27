Portsmouth will continue to cast an eye over Manchester United’s Max Taylor, as per a report by The News.

The youngster has been on trial with the League One side recently alongside Chelsea’s Pierre Ekwah.

Kenny Jackett’s departure earlier this month left question marks over whether Pompey would continue to consider signing the duo.

However, their new boss, Danny Cowley, has spoken to head of recruitment Phil Boardman over their situations.

He has said: “We have spoken about them both and if we can get the opportunity to look at any player we think is good enough to play for Pompey, if there’s an opportunity to try before you buy then that’s a really good thing to be able to do.

‘All of a sudden you see them in that environment. We have a model we use to allow us watch the player at the final part of the recruitment. We need to watch them, fall into our statistical model we use and see how they’d perform in our team.”

Taylor, who is 21 years old, is poised to leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires. He had a trial at MK Dons last summer, as per The News, but they decided against a move for him.

He has risen up through the academy at Old Trafford and has been a regular at youth levels for the Red Devils. However, despite making a couple of appearances in the EFL Trophy this term, he is yet to play for their first-team.

Taylor has spent time out on loan in non-league at Stalybridge Celtic and Kidderminster Harriers in the past to gain experience.