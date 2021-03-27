Leeds United’s Barry Douglas will head for the exit door this summer.

The Blackburn Rovers loanee will depart his parent club as a free agent when his contract expires, as per a report by Football Insider.

Douglas, who is 31 years old, has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Rovers on loan this season.

Tony Mowbray’s side are unlikely to sign him on a permanent basis due to landing left-back Harry Pickering from Crewe Alexandra in January.

Read: Shrewsbury Town want Blackburn Rovers winger on permanent deal

Douglas may have to weigh up his options over the coming months. Championship promotion hopefuls Watford were linked with him last summer before Blackburn swooped in, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, whilst Sky Sports suggested Celtic wanted him too.

He signed for Leeds in 2018 from Wolves having previously won the Championship title in his only season at Molineux. He has since made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Whites and played a part in their promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.

Read: Blackburn Rovers-linked defender eyed by Aberdeen

Douglas started his career in Scotland with spells at Livingston, Queen’s Park and Dundee United before moving to Poland in 2013 to sign for Lech Poznan.

He became a key player for the Polish giants and played 75 times for them in three years, helping them win the Ekstraklasa in 2015.

Douglas then moved onto Turkey and spent a year-and-a-half at Konyaspor before signing for Wolves.

He is expected to move onto pastures new this summer but is unlikely to join Blackburn.