Derby County loanee George Edmundson is facing an uncertain future at parent club Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership champions have ‘internal doubts’ over him, as detailed in a report by Football Insider.

Edmundson, who is 23 years old, is down the pecking order at Ibrox and has struggled for game time since making the move to Glasgow.

They gave him the green light to leave on loan for Derby in January to get more opportunities. He has since made six appearances for the Championship side so far, chipping in with one goal from defence.

Edmundson still has a few years left on his contract at Rangers but their January signing of Jack Simpson from AFC Bournemouth casts further doubt as to whether he is in their plans.

Steven Gerrard’s side signed him from Oldham Athletic in June 2019 and he has since played 17 times in all competitions.

The centre-back is from Manchester and started his career on the books at Oldham before going on to play 78 games for their first-team as a youngster.

He also had loan spells away from Boundary Park in non-league at Ramsbottom United, Alfreton Town and AFC Fylde to gain some experience.

Edmundson’s long-term future at Rangers now hangs in the balance and it will be interesting to see if Derby pursue a permanent deal for him this summer when his loan expires.