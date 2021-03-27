Former Football League man Ross Wallace has returned to Burnley as a coach, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Scotland international now works in the academy set-up of his former club.

Wallace, who is 35 years old, spent five years as a player at Turf Moor and is looking to start his coaching career in Lancashire now.

He last played for St Mirren but left the Scottish Premiership side as a free agent last summer.

Wallace has said: “I had five years at Burnley – the majority under the current manager – and so I know the way the club works. It’s been a passion of mine to work with young players and this is the ideal place to start.”

He started his playing career at Celtic before moving down to England as a youngster to join Sunderland in 2006. He spent three years with the Black Cats and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League during his time there.

Wallace then moved to Preston North End and had two years at Deepdale before switching to rivals Burnley.

The Scotsman moved onto Sheffield Wednesday after his spell with the Clarets and was a key player for the Owls, scoring 13 goals in 124 games in all competitions. They got to the Championship Play-Offs twice during his three seasons in South Yorkshire.

Wallace left Hillsborough in 2018 and has since played for Fleetwood Town and St Mirren. He is now focusing on coaching and is back at Burnley.