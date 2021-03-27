Shrewsbury Town are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers loanee Harry Chapman on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

The winger has impressed on loan with the Shrews since joining them in January.

Chapman, who is 23 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent at the end of June.

Shropshire Star’s Shrewsbury reporter Lewis Cox has told Lancashire Live: “Shrewsbury would love to sign him permanently and I would not be surprised if they have already made efforts towards doing that.”

Read: Blackburn Rovers target from Blackpool is not for sale

Blackburn have been closely monitoring his performances in League One and have a decision to make on his future at Ewood Park. He has scored six goals in 14 games for Shrewsbury.

His form may also be attracting the attention of clubs elsewhere in the Football League so Steve Cotterill’s side may face competition to land his signature permanently.

Chapman joined Blackburn in January 2019 but has struggled for regular game time during his time in Lancashire.

Read: Blackburn Rovers-linked defender eyed by Aberdeen

He started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks there before making four first-team appearances. He also had loan spells away at Yorkshire duo Sheffield United and Barnsley.

Chapman has impressed with Shrewsbury and needed to leave Blackburn this past winter to get game time. Will they sign him for good this summer?

Will Shrewsbury land Chapman?