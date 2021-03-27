According to a report from The Sun, AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaud Danjuma is attracting fresh interest from West Ham United.

The Dutchman’s impressive form for the Cherries looks to be attracting a growing amount of Premier League transfer interest.

Earlier this week, a report from Football League World claimed both Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion were taking an interest in AFC Bournemouth star Danjuma ahead of the summer transfer window.

Now, fresh claims have emerged from The Sun linking a new club with the in-form winger.

David Moyes’ high-flying West Ham United are said to be keeping tabs on Danjuma. The Hammers are reportedly “monitoring” the 24-year-old winger’s progress ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

Given Danjuma’s recent form and performances over the course of the campaign, it is unsurprising to see him catch the eyes of Premier League clubs.

Across all competitions, the two-time Dutch international has netted 10 goals and laid on five assists in 27 games. Featuring on the left and right-wing as well as through the middle on occasion, Danjuma has maintained a starting spot under the management of both Jason Tindall and Jonathan Woodgate.

Bournemouth’s chances of keeping Danjuma would be massively boosted if they could make an immediate return to the Premier League.

As it stands, the Cherries sit in 7th place, three points behind Reading in the final play-off spot.