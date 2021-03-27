Norwich City have confirmed on their official website that key defender Ben Gibson will not feature again this season.

The former Middlesbrough ace has been a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s starting 11 over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Gibson arrived at Carrow Road last summer, coming in to bolster Norwich City’s defensive ranks. The centre-back has done just that, featuring 29 times for Farke’s side across all competitions.

However, it has now been confirmed that the 28-year-old defender will not be adding to that total this season.

Norwich City confirmed on Friday evening that Gibson has suffered an ankle ligament injury that will keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

The Canaries revealed that scans and consultations have confirmed damage to his ligaments in his right ankle. As a result, Gibson will undergo surgery before beginning on his road to recovery.

He suffered the injury in Norwich’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers. Gibson had to be withdrawn in the final 10 minutes of the game as their nine-game winning streak came to an end against Tony Mowbray’s men.

Norwich only signed Gibson in an initial loan deal last summer. However, should the East Anglian side return to the Premier League, they have an obligation to make the deal permanent.

Farke’s men sit at the top of the Championship table and look set for an immediate return to the top flight.