Speaking on the ‘Here We Go Podcast‘ (quotes via Metro), former Watford technical director Filippo Giraldi has revealed the club were “extremely close” to agreeing the sale of Ismaila Sarr to Manchester United.

Following the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship, star attacker Ismaila Sarr was heavily linked with a move away from Vicarage Road.

The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool were credited with interest in Sarr. The Red Devils have been linked with the Senegalese sensation frequently over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, while the Anfield club are said to have baulked at the hefty £35m asking price.

With a move failing to materialise, Sarr has got his head down and remained focused on the task at hand with Watford. The 23-year-old has been one of the club’s standout players this campaign. He has chipped in with nine goals and nine assists in 33 Championship games thus far.

Sarr has played a vital role in Watford’s rise up the table under Xisco Munoz. However, it has been revealed that the forward was “extremely close” to agreeing a transfer away.

Filippo Giraldi, who left his role as the Hornets’ technical director in December, has said an agreement with Manchester United was not far away. Speaking on the ‘Here We Go Podcast‘, he said:

“We were extremely close, I was personally negotiating with them.

“We weren’t able to reach an agreement. And I think Ismaila is very young, he will arrive for sure. He missed probably an opportunity. But, I think also for his football to stay here and get 10 goals and 10 assists.”

It will be interesting to see if Sarr attracts fresh transfer attention in the summer window. Watford would stand a better chance of keeping the forward if they were able to complete an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, the failure to do so could bring an end to Sarr’s time with the Vicarage Road outfit.