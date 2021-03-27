Speaking to Coventry Live, Coventry City defender Dominic Hyam has said he hopes the club will trigger the option to extend his stay with the club by another year at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season, making a summer departure a possibility.

However, Coventry City hold the option to extend the centre-back’s stay by a further year. Hyam put pen to paper on a fresh deal in December 2019, in which the option for a further 12 months was included.

With a matter of months remaining on his contract, Coventry are still yet to trigger the option to keep Hyam beyond the end of this campaign.

Now, the centre-back has opened up on his contract situation with the Championship side. Speaking to Coventry Live, Hyam acknowledged the option in his deal, adding “would think” the club would take up the option to keep him on the books. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve got an option. I think it’s in the club’s favour. I don’t know what has happened to that yet. There is still a load of time to go but I’ve got an option at least.

“I would think so,” the defender replied when asked if he thinks the Sky Blues will trigger the option to extend his contract.

“A lot could happen but I’d like to think so.”

Since joining from Reading on a free transfer in 2017, Hyam has been a mainstay in Mark Robins’ Coventry City side.

Across all competitions, the former Royals youngster has played 138 times for Coventry, netting four goals in the process. This season, he has been a fixture in Robins’ starting 11, missing just one Championship game.