Bristol City have announced the signing of defender Danny Simpson via their official website.

Danny Simpson arrives at Bristol City having left Huddersfield Town at the end of last season. He will likely go straight into the match day squad when the Robins face off against Stoke next week.

Following Alfie Mawson’s return to Premier League side Fulham a space has opened up in the squad, to which the 34-year-old will presumably fill the void.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson gave his insight on why they struck up a deal to sign the free agent. Both player and manager worked together during their time at Leicester City.

“He offers us experience, know-how and, for someone who is in his 30s now, he still has that appetite to play,” said Pearson.

“We have ability in our ranks and a bright future with our young players but it’s about striking the balance with the know-how in game situations.

“I know Danny well, he’s had an excellent career with his exposure in the Premier League so it’s a real positive to make this addition at this point in the season.”

He will bring a wealth of experience having plied his trade in both the Premier League and the EFL throughout his 15-year playing career.

Simpson came through the illustrious academy system at Manchester United. He played eight times in the first-team but also enjoyed loan spells away from Old Trafford at the likes of Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

He joined the latter on a permanent deal in 2010 and made over 100 appearances for the club. Since then he has played for Queens Park Rangers and Leicester City before joining up with Huddersfield Town up until last summer.

The right-back was part of the famous Leicester City side that won the Premier League back in 2016. He was regular first choice at the club, until Ricardo Pereira joined and Simpson was then seen as surplus to requirements.