Northern Ireland succumbed to a 2-0 away defeat to Italy on Thursday evening, with Middlesbrough duo Paddy McNair and George Saville both involved.

Paddy McNair started the game at centre-back for Northern Ireland, a position he has been well accustomed to this season at Middlesbrough. His Boro teammate George Saville was introduced at half-time but couldn’t have the desired impact.

Goals from Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile proved to be the difference on the night. Both goals came in the first half but it was much improved in the second after Saville’s introduction.

Northern Ireland had plenty of chances to get back into the game but couldn’t put the finishing touches to several well worked moves.

The Green and White Army take on the United States in a friendly this Saturday. Whereas their World Cup Qualifying campaign resumes against Bulgaria next week on Wednesday 31st March.

Both players will be looking to participate in both games. However, with their last game for their country on the Wednesday, Middlesbrough’s Championship season gets back under way just two days later. Neil Warnock’s side face Bournemouth on Good Friday and are in need of wins to keep their top six dream alive.

McNair has been a mainstay in the side all season long, playing in both defence and midfield. The former Manchester United man recently revealed he did prefer to play further forwards if possible but was just happy to be involved.

Saville on the other hand has been used a little more sporadically. He has often been used in rotation with the likes of McNair, Sam Morsy, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier and Lewis Wing prior to his January loan move to Rotherham United.