Bristol City has had something of an inconsistent season in this season’s Championship.

At one point they were up there looking likely to challenge for promotion – or at least a playoff place.

Now, with just eight games left, the Robins are settled in 14th place in the Sky Bet Championship table on 49 points – 13 off the play-off places.

Robins hopes dented as Fulham end Mawson loan

Bristol City’s hopes of putting together a more consistent run to the end of the season have been dealt a blow.

That blow? Fulham have decided to recall on-loan central defender Alfie Mawson:

#BristolCity have confirmed that defender Alfie Mawson has been recalled by Fulham, signalling the end of his loan move 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/lSvdrt3Pqn — Bristol City Live (@bristolcitylive) March 26, 2021

Mawson, back in the Robins set-up after recovering from knee surgery, has made six appearances.

However, that run of games is at an end with the struggling Cottagers recalling their defender to the fold for the Premier League run-in.

Mawson for Bristol City this season

Mawson’s loan to Bristol City came in early September 2020 – having joined Fulham for £15m from in August 2018.

Prior to his recall by Fulham, Mawson had featured in 11 Championship appearances for the Robins. These appearances were spread across two spells this season.

A run of five games early on was interrupted by a ligament injury that required surgery. Six games into his return and Fulham have actioned a recall to Craven Cottage.

As such, Fulham’s decision not means that Bristol City will need to navigate their way to the end of the season minus a player that they really could have done with keeping.

Will losing Alfie Mawson impact on what is left of Bristol City's season?