Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton commented on the transfer rumours surrounding defender Joe Worrall.

As previously reported on The 72, Premier League side Burnley were keen to sign Nottingham Forest man Joe Worrall. But despite the Clarets cooling their interest in the past few months, there is still an uncertainty surrounding Worrall’s future at the City Ground ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The centre-back has played 23 times in the Championship so far this season. He missed 12 games at the start of the campaign due to having Coronavirus but returned to captain the side at the start of December.

Following his return he played 90 minutes in every game until just three weeks ago. He is currently out nursing a cracked rib but could be back in contention after the international break as Forest take on play-off chasers Cardiff City on Good Friday.

Speaking to the press, manager Chris Hughton spoke out about the transfer rumours surrounding Worrall. He said that it is to be expected but the defender is mature enough to not left it affect him, his form or his performances.

“Particularly in this division, you’ve got so many games that you can only react to something that is fact. Joe is intelligent enough to know that,” said Hughton.

“Speculation is always speculation.

“It’s always nice for Joe. And I think it’s nice for the club – if other clubs or the media are speaking well about one of our players, we’d like to think that shows the club have done something right in developing a player like that.

“I think he’s mature enough to accept it for what it is.

“Until the day it’s not speculation, he’s got to get on with the job he’s doing, which is a good job.”

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 17th position in the Championship. There are eight games left to play between now and the end of the season and it is likely they will remain a second tier side. They are seven points above the drop zone as things stand and will be hoping not to get sucked into a relegation battle.