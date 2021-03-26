Watford have announced via their official Twitter account that midfielder Tom Cleverley has returned to first-team training.

The Watford post was accompanied by the caption ‘Look who’s BACK in training’ and showed a series of clips of midfielder Tom Cleverley taking part in various drills.

The 31-year-old started the campaign as the Hornets captain. In the absence of striker Troy Deeney, the midfielder was given the armband and led the team out in nine of the first ten games until he picked up an injury.

He missed four games across November and part of December but returned to play 67 minutes in the defeat to Cardiff City.

Since then he played in every single game for Watford until picking up another injury before they faced Nottingham Forest earlier this month. He missed another four games including the visit of Forest, watching from the sidelines as the Hornets took on Cardiff City, Rotherham United and Birmingham City. Watford won all four games.

Cleverley’s form throughout the season has helped them to where they are now. The club currently sit in second position in the Championship table with just eight games left to play. However, they are six points ahead of third placed Swansea City with Steve Cooper’s side having a game in hand on Watford.

The former Manchester United and England man will be hoping to be back in contention after the international break. Xisco Munoz’s side take on second from bottom side Sheffield Wednesday before taking the trip to play-off chasers Middlesbrough.