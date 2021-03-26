According to the Stoke Sentinel, Stoke City could be looking to sell 11 players this summer, as manager Michael O’Neill aims to trim this squad down to 24 names.

The report states that O’Neill’s perfect squad size at Stoke City is 24 and there are currently 35 on the roster. The club could be looking to size down and sell 11 players this summer, or perhaps more if they want to make some new additions.

“Our squad will be too big with 35 players in it,” said manager O’Neill.

“There is a process we have to go through.

“We have touched upon about selling assets. I think what we will maybe have to do.”

The potters currently have 12 players out on loan. Liam Lindsay, Tom Ince, Lee Gregory, Lasse Sorensen and Ryan Woods are all plying their trade in the EFL with Preston North End, Luton Town, Derby County, MK Dons and Millwall respectively.

Whereas Peter Etebo and Benik Afobe are in Turkey with Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, Bruno Martins Indi is at AZ Alkmaar, Tom Edwards is on loan in the MLS with New York Red Bulls, Badou Ndiaye is in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ain, and Moritz Bauer and Kevin Wimmer are at FC Ufa and Karlsruher in Russia and Germany.

The Stoke Sentinel say that ‘no one should expect any of the senior players out on loan to come back and reignite their careers at the bet365 Stadium.’

Also in the mix to depart is midfielder Jordan Cousins. The 27-year-old’s contract is coming to an end this summer and is expected to leave and become a free agent.

Sam Vokes is also a player who could potentially be shown the exit door. Since the start of the campaign he has only made five starts for the club, despite being fit for the majority.