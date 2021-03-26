Speaking to Teesside Live, current Middlesbrough goalkeeper coach and former first-team assistant Leo Percovich offered his verdict on the club’s play-off chances.

Middlesbrough currently occupy ninth position in the Championship table. They are six points outside of the play-off positions with just eight games left to play between now and the end of the season.

Neil Warnock’s side have been in and around the play-off pack for the duration of the campaign. However, their inconsistencies both at the back and in attack have cost them a top six place.

They face three of the league’s current top seven in their next three games. They take on Bournemouth, Watford and Barnsley back to back before facing a slightly easier run-in. Their final five games sees them play all of the current bottom three sides Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.

Leo Percovich is the goalkeeper coach at the club and is a key part of the staff behind the scenes at the Riverside. He has had his say on the club’s chances of achieving a top-six finish come the end of the season.

“There has been a big rally of games and you can’t win them all,” he said.

“But we are on the right path, in the right way, with the right manager.

“So we have to just keep working hard, keep believing and see where that takes us.

“A good result at Bournemouth and we could be right back in it. We want to make sure that we finish the season big.”

Percovich joined Middlesbrough back in 2013 as goalkeeper coach under Aitor Karanka. He remained as part of the coaching staff until Garry Monk’s appointment in 2017, being replaced by Darryl Flahavan.

But he returned to the club in 2019, as he was appointed first-team assistant coach under then boss Jonathan Woodgate, who had been a player during Percovich’s previous stint under Karanka.

He has now taken up the goalkeeping coach role once more under Neil Warnock and remains a fan favourite on Teesside.