Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones revealed there was interest from Reading and Sheffield United prior to joining the Teessiders.

Isaiah Jones made his Middlesbrough debut against Brentford in the FA Cup earlier in the season. He came on for the final moments in the Third Round tie back in January.

The game ultimately ended in a 2-1 defeat for Boro. But it was a personal triumph for Jones, who had spent all of the previous month’s games on the bench in the Championship.

Since then he has departed the Riverside on loan to Scottish Championship side Queen of the South. He is in good form, as in his six appearances so far he has scored once and registered five assists.

Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, Jones revealed how his move to Boro came to fruition and how Neil Warnock’s side were competing with both Reading and Sheffield United.

“I had been at Tooting & Mitcham for five or six years, and came through the ranks from under-16s to the first team,” said the youngster.

“I was playing well and that generated a lot of interest from other teams, the likes of Middlesbrough, Reading, Sheffield United.

“I think Middlesbrough was the most serious team that wanted me the most so I went on trial at Middlesbrough for three or four weeks, that went well and I was happy they were able to sign me.”

Jones will be hoping to make an impact in pre-season when he returns to his parent club after his loan spell concludes. Warnock recently spoke out to say that it will be difficult for youngsters to make the jump up into the first-team from academy level, but given the 21-year-old’s performances of late, he could well be in contention.

If he is sent out on another temporary loan deal he will not be short of suitors.

In the meantime he will be looking to finish the season strongly with Queen of the South. They occupy sixth position in the second tier, but are just three points off second.