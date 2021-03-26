As quoted by the Daily Mail, Wales’ interim manager Rob Page has confirmed midfielder Joe Allen will return to Stoke City after suffering an injury on international duty.

The experienced midfielder linked up with Wales on international debut, coming into Rob Page’s squad for games against Belgium, Czech Republic and Mexico.

Allen started for Wales in their Wednesday night defeat to Roberto Martinez’s Belgium. However, his game would last just eight minutes. The Stoke City ace was forced off through injury, making way for Bristol City man Joe Morrell.

Now, following the blow, an update has emerged on Allen’s situation.

Wales’ interim manager Page has confirmed the Potters star will not feature in the next two games after suffering a soft tissue injury. Allen will return to Stoke for assessment ahead of Michael O’Neill’s side’s return to action against Bristol City next Friday.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Page said Allen will be “a big loss”, saying:

“We’ve lost Joe, which is a shame. It is a big loss for us.

“It’s disappointing not to have him. He’ll have to go back to the club now and they’ll assess him.”

Stoke will be hoping Allen’s injury is not too serious, given that he only returned from an achilles injury on Boxing Day last year.

Across all competitions, the central midfielder has featured 19 times for O’Neill’s Potters this season. In the process, he has chipped in with two assists, nailing down a spot in the starting 11 upon his return to fitness.