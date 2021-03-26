As per a report from Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers youngster Dan Butterworth is back in training with the club’s first-team after a stint out through a back injury.

Tony Mowbray has had his fair share of injury problems to contend with over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

While contending with defensive shortages, Blackburn Rovers have had a host of other injury problems to deal with. Midfielders Jacob Davenport and Lewis Travis have both spent time out, while star playmaker Bradley Dack suffered another ACL injury earlier this month.

READ: Blackburn Rovers veteran tips ‘top-drawer’ starlet to make Premier League breakthrough

Another player who has been forced out through injury this season is young striker Dan Butterworth.

The 21-year-old has been in and around the first-team picture in recent seasons. However, a recurring back issue has been a problem for the youngster over the course of the past two campaigns.

Now, a positive update has emerged on the attacker’s recovery. According to Lancs Live, the Blackburn starlet has made a return to training over the international break.

Butterworth is back in training with Mowbray’s first-team and will be looking to be involved in matchday squads before the season comes to an end.

READ: ‘Devastating’ – Barrow boss reacts as ex-Blackburn Rovers starlet is forced to retire at 22

The Rovers academy graduate has been limited to just one senior appearance this season. He came off the bench to feature in Blackburn’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City in December.

Butterworth has impressed for the club’s U18s and U23s sides on his path to the first-team. The forward netted 14 goals in 23 games for the U18s, chipping in with 17 goals and six assists in 51 U23s appearances.