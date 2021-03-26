According to Football Insider, Swindon Town and Barrow are among a host of Football League sides eyeing up a summer swoop for Halifax Town midfielder Jack Earing.

Both the Robins and the Bluebirds’ current status in their respective leagues still remains undecided. The duo are in battles to stay in League One and League Two respectively.

However, the uncertainty regarding which league they will be in next season is not stopping them from eyeing up potential targets ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

League Two trio Cambridge United, Harrogate Town and Oldham Athletic are also said to be showing interest in the 22-year-old ahead of the upcoming window.

Earing has been in strong form for Halifax over the course of the 2020/21 season. He has been a mainstay in Pete Wild’s midfield, netting five goals in 26 National League appearances.

Featuring in both central midfield and attacking midfield, Earing has helped Wild’s side to 8th place after 28 games. They sit just outside the play-off spots as it stands, one point behind Bromley.

Earing is a product of Bolton Wanderers’ youth academy, making his way through the ranks before emerging into the first-team picture. With the Trotters, the central midfielder appeared four times for the club’s senior side.

After outings in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy, Earing made his league debut in 2019, coming off the bench in a Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.