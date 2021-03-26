Speaking to Goal, Blackburn Rovers veteran Stewart Downing has said loan star Harvey Elliott has “for sure” got what it takes to be a Premier League player.

The Liverpool starlet has been a big hit during his time on loan at Ewood Park. Elliott linked up with Rovers ahead of the 2020/21 campaign has been a regular starter for Tony Mowbray’s side since.

Across all competitions, the 17-year-old attacker has played in 34 games for Blackburn Rovers. In the process, Elliott has chipped in with five goals, also laying on an impressive 10 assists.

After such an impressive season with Blackburn, a shot at Premier League football could be on the cards for Elliott. Whether or not he gets that chance with parent club Liverpool or out on loan, it awaits to be seen.

One man who believes the former Fulham starlet is destined for top-flight football is Rovers midfielder Stewart Downing. Formerly of Liverpool, the 36-year-old move to heap praise on the youngster. Speaking to Goal, he said:

“From what I’ve seen up to now, he’s going to be in the Premier League for sure.

“It’s his game-understanding. When to pass the ball, when to dribble, when to come inside, when to stay wide. For someone so young, it’s top-drawer.

“It’s one thing doing it at Blackburn, but we are talking about a team that wants to win Premier Leagues and Champions Leagues. Liverpool have to challenge, and Harvey has to get Mo Salah out of the team!

“But things can happen. If Salah leaves or gets injured, then he may get a chance, and then it’s up to him to take it.

Prior to joining Blackburn, Elliott featured nine times for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.

He has managed one assist in a Liverpool shirt, coming in their 7-2 win over League One side Lincoln City in the EFL Cup. Elliott featured heavily for the club’s U23s side, netting three goals and providing four assists in 13 appearances.