Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of former Cardiff City and Hull City loan man Oumar Niasse on their official club website.

The Terriers have been heavily linked with a move for the Senegalese striker over the course of the past few months.

Niasse has been without a club since last summer when Premier League side Everton opted against renewing his deal. Now, after consistent links with a move to the John Smith’s Stadium, it has been confirmed that the 30-year-old has finally linked up with the Championship side.

Huddersfield Town confirmed the signing of Niasse on Friday, bringing him in to bolster their attacking options. The former Cardiff City and Hull City loan man has agreed a deal until the end of the season.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the deal. Corberan said Niasse still needs to build up his fitness before getting into the side. Here’s what he had to say:

“Oumar has played the highest level of English football for over three years, which means he has all the necessary skills to play in the Sky Bet Championship.

“He is a striker with the dynamic to work very hard; to press the opponent and attack the space.

“He has been working on the pitch with us for a little while and has adapted to our training intensity. He needs time to build up his match fitness as he has had a long time without playing a competitive game, but we will work hard with him to get him ready.”



Niasse has been plying his trade in England since 2016 when he completed his move to Goodison Park. He scored nine goals in 42 games for the Toffees, spending time on loan with Cardiff and Hull.

With the Bluebirds, the former Lokomotiv Moscow ace played 13 times but was unable to find the back of the net or chip in with an assist.

During his short stint at the KCOM Stadium, Niasse found the back of the net five times and provided one assist in 19 games.