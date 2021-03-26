Exeter City will continue to look to sell their young players over the next few years, as per a report by Devon Live.

The Grecians saw their former player Ollie Watkins score on his England debut last night against San Marino.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor says their next batch of future prospects will also be sold on down the line as the League Two club continues to operate in that way.

One of their prized assets, attacker Joel Randall, has caught the eye for them this season and has been linked with Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and Celtic over recent months, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Taylor has said: “We have the next ones (players) on the list to sell and the transfer line to speak, and it will keep on happening if we keep investing in the academy and giving our youngsters the opportunity, and whoever it is next, they will have had an opportunity.

“Some people don’t like it as you are sacrificing success to give opportunity to young players but we are still fighting towards the top of the League Two table when giving players the opportunity, and we might have another Ollie Watkins in our midst at the moment.”

He added: “That money has to keep coming in. We have two in the U16s who are wanted by clubs across the country in Sonny Cox and Harry Lee. Joel’s picked up his injury but he has been wanted by a lot of clubs, and the form of the likes of Josh Key, Alex Hartridge, Archie Collins and Matt Jay, this is what will keep this club going in the future.”

Randall, who is 21 years old, has scored 10 goals this season and Exeter managed to keep hold of him in January despite some big clubs being credited with an interest.

He is currently out injured but the Grecians have big plans to sell him on in the future as he looks to follow in the footsteps of Watkins.

Randall is being tipped for a bright future in the game and it will be interesting to see if Charlton Athletic, Swansea City or Celtic move for him this summer.

