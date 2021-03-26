Sheffield Wednesday have options to extend the contracts of Alex Hunt and Liam Waldock, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

Journalist Dom Howson says the Owls have the choice to keep hold of the young duo this summer.

Hunt, who is 20 years old, has made four appearances in all competitions for the Championship side this season and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Waldock is the same age as Hunt and is another player highly regarded with the Yorkshire club.

Exercising their options to keep the youngsters at Hillsborough for another 12 months will a boost for Darren Moore for next season no matter what league they are playing in.

Wednesday are currently fighting against relegation and have a lot of players out of contract this summer, such as Jordan Rhodes, Tom Lees and Joey Pelupessy.

Hunt joined the Owls at the age of seven and has risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his last deal in September 2019 and has made 13 appearances so far for his hometown club.

Waldock lined up alongside Hunt in the academy and signed his first professional contract in 2017. He made his first and only senior appearance to date in September last year in a League Cup tie against Fulham.

Sheffield Wednesday’s options to keep the duo for next season are useful for the next campaign and it will be interesting to what happens.