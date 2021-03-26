Chuks Aneke is a player Lee Bowyer knows well from Charlton Athletic.

The new Birmingham City boss will be well aware that his contract at the Valley expires at the end of the season.

Aneke, who is 27 years old, is the Addicks’ top scorer in this campaign with 13 goals to his name in all competitions.

Bowyer managed to get the best out of the forward this term and he would be an ideal signing for the Blues on a free transfer this summer.

Birmingham are currently battling against relegation in the Championship and Aneke would be a perfect acquisition no matter what league they are playing in.

He may fancy another crack at the second tier having struggled for game time and goals with Charlton at that level last season. Alternatively, if the Blues are relegated then Aneke has proven he can score goals at League One level.

Charlton will be desperate to keep hold of him and Nigel Adkins will want to address his contract situation as soon as possible to prevent the likelihood of Birmingham, and potentially any other Championship clubs, from making a move for him.

Aneke has previously had spells at Arsenal, Stevenage, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra, Zulte Waregem and MK Dons, but seems to have found a home at the Valley now.

His long-term future with Charlton continues to hang in the balance and their fans will want his situation resolved.

