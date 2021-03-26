Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says they have no plans to sell Jerry Yates, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The striker has caught the eye for the Tangerines this season and has scored 16 goals in all competitions.

Yates, who is 24 years old, has been linked with Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers over recent days, as per a report by Football Insider.

However, Blackpool have no intention of selling their attacker who is believed to be currently valued at around £2 million.

Critchley has said: “It’s part and parcel, standard practice of football. If someone is doing well in a certain division, then it will attract interest from teams above you.That would be the same if it was a League Two team – League One teams would be looking at the best players in that division.

“Jerry is doing well, playing well and scoring goals, so I’d expect him to be attracting attention from teams above, that’s normal. In fact, I hope he does attract attention because that means he’s doing well for us.”

He added: “Jerry signed a long-term contract here, so he’s under contract with us. He’s with us and we’re not looking for him to move any time in the near future.”

Blackpool signed Yates from Rotherham United last summer and he has become an instant hit at Bloomfield Road. His goals have pushed the Tangerines into a Play-Off spot in League One.

The former Doncaster Rovers man spent last season on loan at Swindon Town and helped the Robins gain promotion from League Two before Rotherham decided to cash in on him.

Yates’ focus right now will be on helping Blackpool get to the Championship this term and despite Critchley saying he doesn’t have any plans to sell, his side could still face a battle to keep him in the long run.



