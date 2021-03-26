Manchester United could allow Nottingham Forest loanee James Garner to go out on loan again next season, as per a report by The Athletic.

The youngster has caught the eye at the City Ground since his January switch.

Garner, who is 20 years old, was given the green light to join the Reds this past winter having spent the first-half of this season on loan at fellow Championship side Watford.

The Athletic are suggesting that Manchester United are ‘leaning towards’ allowing him to have another loan spell away somewhere to gain more experience next term.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would prefer him to go to a Premier League club to further his development. They initially plan to bring him on pre-season this summer before deciding what to do with him.

Garner was not short of options when his loan at Watford was cut short in January, with the Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal saying QPR were also an option for him (see tweet below).

Garner was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the youth ranks with Manchester United. He has been a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

He will continue to focus on Nottingham Forest for now but his long-term plans are currently up in the air.



