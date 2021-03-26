Bristol City are due to announce the signing of Danny Simpson, according to Bristol Live journalist Gregor MacGregor (see tweet below).

Danny Simpson has continued to train with #BristolCity this week, alongside several academy players – to replace those away on international duty. The club are wrapping up the full-back’s signing and are due to announce him soon. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 25, 2021

The right-back has been training with the Championship side recently and they are close to wrapping up a deal to sign him.

Simpson, who is 34 years old, has been a free agent since parting company with Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

He is poised to become Nigel Pearson’s first signing as Bristol City manager and will give them more options and depth in their defensive department.

Simpson has trained with Sheffield Wednesday recently, as per a report by the Sheffield Star, but they decided against signing him.

He started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making eight appearances for their first team. He also had loan spells at Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Simpson signed for Newcastle United in 2009 and spent four years with the North-East side, helping them gain promotion to the top flight in 2010.

QPR moved to sign him in 2013 and he was part of their side who won the Championship Play-Offs under Harry Redknapp.

Simpson then joined Leicester a year later and played under Pearson for the Foxes. He helped them win the Premier League title against the odds in 2016.

Huddersfield came calling last season and he is now set for a return to the second tier with Bristol City.

