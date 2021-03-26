Sheffield Wednesday have not offered a deal to Ravel Morrison yet, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

Journalist Dom Howson says there is no contract offer on the table right now for the free agent.

Morrison, who is 27 years old, has been training with Darren Moore’s side recently as they weigh up a move for him.

He has also been linked with fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town, as per the Examiner Live, but the Terriers decided against signing him.

Morrison has been available since leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January. He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at Middlesbrough before being released by Sheffield United last summer.

He started his career on the books at Manchester United and played three times for their first-team before switching to West Ham United in January 2012.

Morrison spent three years under contract with the Hammers but had loan spells away from the London club at Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City during his time at Upton Park.

Lazio swooped to sign him five years ago and he played eight times for the Serie A side before returning to QPR on loan again during the 2016/17 season.

Morrison has since spent time in Mexico at Atlas and then in Sweden with Ostersund before returning to England last year with Sheffield United.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a look at him in training but are yet to offer him any sort of deal.