Speaking to the club’s official website, Barrow manager Rob Kelly has said the news of ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Hardcastle’s retirement is “devastating”.

At only 22, it was confirmed that Hardcastle has been forced to bring an end to his career through a medical issue.

Barrow announced the news earlier this week, revealing that the former Blackburn Rovers starlet brought an end to his career after it was discovered that he has a heart issue.

Hardcastle fell ill during the Bluebirds’ loss to Salford City last month. Since then, doctors and cardiologists have worked hard to diagnose the issue, advising the young midfielder to retire from football as a result.

Now, the Barrow ace has been given high praise and support from manager Rob Kelly.

Kelly, also formerly of Blackburn Rovers, told the club’s official website that the news has left everyone associated with the Barrow and Hardcastle devastated. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s devastating news for Lewis and his family.

“Lewis is not just a good professional with a career that was definitely on the up. He’s also a terrific human being and a really good person.

“People are still in shock and a bit numb so we’re still coming to terms with it really. We will support Lewis and his family in whatever way they think best.”

Kelly went on to add that he believes Hardcastle will be successful in whatever path of life he chooses to follow after his retirement.

Hardcastle came through Rovers’ youth academy but never appeared for the club’s senior side at Ewood Park. He featured 64 times for the club’s U23s side, also spending time on loan with Salford City.

Barrow moved to bring him to Holker Street in 2019, adding him to their midifield ranks. With the League Two club, Hardcastle scored six goals and laid on one assist in 65 games, helping the Bluebirds win promotion from the National League last season.