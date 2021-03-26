Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Kevin Phillips has said Cardiff City should look to sign Liverpool ace Harry Wilson permanently if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Since linking up with the Bluebirds in the summer transfer window, Wilson has cemented himself as a key player for the South Wales side.

Across all competitions, the Liverpool loanee has chipped in with four goals and 10 assists in 31 games. Wilson has featured heavily for Cardiff City, starring in a right-wing or attacking midfield role.

The Wales international has played a crucial role in Cardiff’s rise up the table, helping McCarthy’s men into the battle for a top-six spot.

Now, with a potential return to the Premier League on the cards, pundit Kevin Phillips has called on the Bluebirds to make a permanent swoop for Wilson, but only if they win promotion.

Speaking with Football Insider, the former Sunderland striker had this to say:

“I don’t think Wilson has a future at Liverpool. I cannot see him playing for them again if I am being honest.

“Cardiff have every opportunity of coming up to the Premier League the way they are going. If I am Mick, I would look to sign him permanently and have him playing week in, week out.

“His career would start to go backwards if he went back to Liverpool in the summer. He is excelling playing football week in, week out at the moment so I think he would want to leave in the summer.”

Wilson’s Championship form has translated onto the international scene. The 24-year-old scored to put Wales ahead against Belgium earlier this week, only for Roberto Martinez’s side to come back and win 3-1.

Parent club Liverpool are under no pressure to offload Wilson this summer. He still has over two years remaining on his deal at Anfield. However, with first-team chances likely limited, it will be interesting to see if anyone tries to tempt Wilson away permanently this summer.