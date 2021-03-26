Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that midfielders Lewis Travis and Jacob Davenport could both return against Wycombe Wanderers next Friday.

Both Travis and Davenport have spent time out over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. The midfield pair have both been out of late, spending time on the sidelines through injury during Rovers’ poor run.

23-year-old ace Travis has missed Blackburn Rovers’ last two games. His last outing came in a 1-0 loss to Brentford. He came on as a second-half substitute for Tom Trybull but was forced off injured after just seven minutes.

As for Davenport, he last appeared for Blackburn in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest just over a month ago. The 22-year-old had broken into Tony Mowbray’s starting 11 before being dealt the blow.

The international break has provided the Blackburn pair with the chance to continue their recovery in the time off. Now, a positive update has emerged on the duo’s situations.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray confirmed Travis and Davenport are the “closest to returning” as he looks to welcome some of his absent players back to action. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m hopeful of having a few of the injured lads back after the international break. But I can’t make any promises.

“The likes of Travis and Davenport will probably be the closest to returning.”

Travis spent the first half of the campaign out through injury, making his return in Rovers’ first game of 2021. Across all competitions, the former Liverpool starlet has played in 16 games this season.

Former Manchester City starlet Davenport has featured 15 times so far this campaign, chipping in with one goal and one assist. He has been in and out of Mowbray’s starting 11, featuring in defensive midfield when selected.