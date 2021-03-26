Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has said Sheffield Wednesday starlet Osaze Urhoghide is in “no rush” to make a decision on his future amid links with Leeds United, Watford and more clubs.

The young defender’s situation is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere. Urhoghide’s contract at Hillsborough is set to expire at the end of the season, leaving question marks around his future.

The Sheffield Wednesday starlet has been in talks over a deal to extend his stay with the Championship side. However, the outcome still remains undecided as the days left on his contract tick away.

Reports emerged in recent weeks claiming the likes of Leeds United, Watford and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Urhoghide’s situation. The out of contract 20-year-old would be an impressive signing for any club this summer, especially on a free transfer.

Now, fresh insight on the defender’s stance has been provided.

Speaking in a fan Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has said the club remain in talks over a deal for the prodigy.

However, the player is fully focused on helping Darren Moore’s side stay in the Championship and is in “no rush” to make a decision over his future. Here’s what Howson had to say:

“The club are still in talks with him but Urhoghide is in no rush to make a decision on his future. Clubs in England and abroad are looking at him.

“His focus in the short-term is on helping the Owls stave off the threat of relegation.”

Since breaking into the Owls’ senior side, Urhoghide has gone on to play 16 times for the club’s first-team. 12 of those have come this season, featuring at full-back as well as centre-back.

Urhoghide looks to be a big talent for the future and Wednesday will be hoping to keep him beyond the end of this season. The Owls currently sit in 23rd place and League One football could be on the cards next season.