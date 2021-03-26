Former Brentford and Exeter City star Ollie Watkins scored just 20 minutes into his England debut, coming off the bench to score the fifth goal in a comfortable 5-0 win over minnows San Marino.

The 25-year-old earned his maiden international call-up last week, with Gareth Southgate bringing him into the senior England squad for games against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

The Three Lions secured a comfortable victory over San Marino on Thursday night. James Ward-Prowse, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Raheem Sterling scored to put Southgate’s men 4-0 up by 53 minutes.

10 minutes after Calvert-Lewin netted England’s fourth, the Everton star made way for former Brentford and Exeter City star Ollie Watkins.

The Aston Villa ace gave fans of his current and former clubs a moment of glee in seeing him come off the bench before netting his first international goal after 83 minutes.

Watkins’ goal put the cherry on top of the cake as England enjoyed a comfortable start to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

However, Watkins’ England outing will provide both Brentford and Exeter City with another boost. As reported by The Athletic, the striker’s appearance means the Bees and the Grecians will receive a share of £1m.

A clause in Watkins’ summer move to Villa Park means the Premier League side must pay Brentford £1m per international cap up to a small amount. Of that total, 15% (£150,000) will be given to League Two side Exeter.

Both sides will be hoping Watkins can maintain his spot in the England squad as they look to reap the long-term rewards of his development.