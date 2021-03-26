From fighting against relegation to mounting a serious challenge for promotion, it’s amazing how a season has been for Barnsley.

It has been a turnaround orchestrated by new head coach Valerien Ismael. The French-Guadeloupean has turned around their fortunes inside a season.

The Tykes preserved their Championship status last season with a late win on the final day. Now they sit 5th in the Championship table.

Daryl Dike – dynamic contribution to Tykes cause

Contributing to that success is American forward Daryl Dike. However, as Orlando Sentinel reporter Julia Poe reveals on her Twitter account – that contribution might be curtailed.

ESPN2 broadcast says Orlando City star Daryl Dike is being held out from today’s USMNT game as a “precaution” after incurring a “slight injury” during training. — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) March 25, 2021

Dike scored his 4th and 5th goals in Barnsley’s colours in the recent 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

The exciting 20-year-old is proving to be an astute loan from MSL side Orlando City SC. His temporary move to Oakwell has seen him excel, adapting well and adding to the 8 goals that he scored in the MSL.

Dike injury would be a dent to Barnsley’s attack and run-in

Should this prove to be anything more than a “slight injury” as Poe quotes, it would be a knock to Barnsley’s plans when the international break is over and football returns.

The American youngster, chosen 5th in the MLS Superdraft, has taken to the rigours of the Championship like a duck to water.

His five goals for the South Yorkshire outfit have come from just 11 games in English football’s second-tier competition. He’s certainly found his feet.

However, there could be some hope from these Stateside writers:

.@JonChampionJC mentioned on the US-Jamaica broadcast that Daryl Dike sustained a slight knock and is being held out as a precaution for the USMNT. — Austin David (@AustinDavid22) March 25, 2021

Word is that Daryl Dike is carrying a small knock after playing in four matches (including three 90-minute stints) over an 11-day period. #usmnt — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) March 25, 2021

The last two tweets do seem to round out and explain the extent of Dike’s injury. Maybe their views and words will help Barnsley fans breathe a little more easily.

