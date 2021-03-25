Fulham striker Reece Nicholas-Davies has announced via his official Twitter account that he has joined Derby County.

Reece Nicholas-Davies has departed Fulham for pastures new, now joining up with Derby County. He has spent years in the academy set up at Craven Cottage and was a regular at various age groups.

He announced the news via his official Twitter account, stating that ‘excited for the future and to get the ball rolling’ whilst also thanking the Rams fans for being so welcoming and congratulatory on signing for their club.

His contract at Fulham was due to come to an end in June this year. But a move has been able to come to fruition prior to his deal expiring in just over three months time.

He could certainly see an opportunity into the first-team at Pride Park, with Derby manager Wayne Rooney having given plenty of chances to youth prospects during his relatively short time at the club.

The likes of Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Jason Knight, and Louie Sibley have all been involved in the first-team setup this season and look to have cemented their place in the squad going forwards under the Manchester United and England legend.

If the forward impresses in the academy system he could well be called up into the senior team in the not too distant future. Nicholas-Davies will just want to get started and settled in at his new club and make an impression on the coaching staff before looking up towards the first-team however.