As reported by London Football News, Queens Park Rangers Director of Football Les Ferdinand has spoken out about striker Marco Ramkilde’s future at the club.

Ramkilde signed for Queens Park Rangers back in March 2020 after impressing on an initial trial spell. He had been a free agent prior to joining his current side at Loftus Road, but had previously plied his trade for AaB Fodbold in his native Denmark.

The 22-year-old forward has only played once for QPR, making his debut in the club’s last game of the season last year. He came off the bench for the last 33 minutes against West Bromwich Albion, as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw on the final day.

However, since then he has suffered multiple injuries which have kept him out of the first-team fold.

Speaking at a fans forum, Director of Football Les Ferdinand was asked about the striker. He discussed the player’s future at the club, claiming Ramkilde had been back in Denmark throughout lockdown but he has since returned. He went on to say the QPR hierarchy will be ‘assessing’ his contract situation in due course.

“It’s been one injury after another and it’s been a disaster for his season,” he said.

“In the lockdown he went back home. He’s come back now and we’re seeing where he is.

“We’ll assess it come the end of the season,” he concluded.

It is likely Ramkilde will not play a part for QPR between now and the end of the current season. His one and only appearance so far could well have been his first and last. He would find himself as a free agent once again if he is not offered a new deal in June.