Norwich City midfielder Oliver Skipp was given the joint-highest player rating by 90 Min in England U21’s 1-0 defeat to Switzerland.

Skipp has been a standout performer for Norwich City so far this campaign, having signed on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

He has played in every single game for the Canaries since arriving and was rewarded for his early season success with an England U21 call up for the European Championships.

The tournament didn’t get off to the best of starts for the Young Lions however. They lost 1-0 at the hands of Switzerland with Dan Ndoye’s looping effort proving to be the difference on the day.

Skipp was adjudged to have played the best in the England team against the Swiss, achieving a 7/10 rating for his performance. He was tied with Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale, Everton’s Ben Godfrey, and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, who all were given the same rating.

The midfielder was said to have controlled proceedings, showing some ‘lovely touches’ and the site also praised his willingness and desire to get on the ball at every opportunity, often carrying it out from the back in order to get his team moving forwards.

Fellow Norwich City player Max Aarons started at right-back in the game. However, 90 Min didn’t rate him as highly as his domestic teammate Skipp, giving Aarons a 5/10, claiming he didn’t do enough going forwards.

They will be looking to keep their places when they take on Portugal on Sunday, before concluding the international break and their Group D fixtures with a game against Croatia the following Wednesday,