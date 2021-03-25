Sheffield Wednesday have been heavily tipped to land free agent attacking midfielder Ravel Morrison.

This heavy tipping has ramped up somewhat with news that Morrison has been training with the Owls the past week.

However, things might not be as straightforward as they look according to Yorkshire Live writer Dom Howson.

Ravel Morrison – swapping Steel City sides

Morrison started out in football for his hometown club, Manchester United. However, he only made it as far as their Under-18s before being snapped up by West Ham on January deadline day 2012.

From there he’s featured for the likes of Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City before West Ham released him in February 2015.

That July he was picked up by Lazio for whom he made just 8 appearances before moving to Swedish club Ostersund in mid-February 2019. Four months later, Morrison was back in English football with Sheffield United.

Now, after leaving ADO Den Haag, he could be about to swap one side of Sheffield for the other what with him training with the Owls.

Fresh doubts despite training with Wednesday

It is clear to all that the former Manchester United youth player has been keeping up his fitness with Wednesday – he’s been pictured there enough.

However, Howson writing for Yorkshire Live, says that there could be a degree of doubt as to whether a signing will take place.

Howson writes that “it remains to be seen” if former Sheffield United man Morrison will feature in tomorrow’s Under-23s encounter against the Blades.

Howson also goes on to say that doubts over a deal could be doubled as Morrison “has not trained” with Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday squad today.

Ravel Morrison biographical details derived from his player profile page on the Transfermarkt website.

Would Sheffield Wednesday be missing a trick by not signing Ravel Morrison?