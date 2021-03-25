As reported by Bucks Free Press, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth is remaining upbeat about his side maintaining their second tier status.

Going into the international break, Wycombe Wanderers occupy bottom position in the Championship table. They are 11 points from safety with just eight games left to play between now and the end of the campaign.

They have won only six times all season but will need to add to that tally soon if they want to remain a Championship side next season.

However, manager Gareth Ainsworth is thinking positive and believes they can beat the drop and avoid relegation back down to League One at the first time of asking. Although he did admit that the club’s hierarchy have got things in place in the event of them staying up or going down.

“We have got a long-term plan to either stay in this league, or to come back to this league, and I’m really positive as it is not over yet.

“We are still going to battle hard and who is to say we can’t win every game we have got left?

“These things do happen.”

Wycombe face a tough run-in. Ainsworth’s side will take on four of the current top nine sides in their last eight fixtures, with Swansea City, Cardiff City, Bournemouth, and Middlesbrough some of their scheduled opponents.

They occupy the bottom three with Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United, although the fellow relegation threatened sides have more points and far better goal differences than the Choirboys.

