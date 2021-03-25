Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire (quotes via Lancs Live), Preston North End’s caretaker boss Frankie McAvoy has confirmed veteran midfielder will not play again this season, taking up a coaching role.

Upon the sacking of Alex Neil, Frankie McAvoy has been played in charge of Preston North End on an interim basis.

Alongside Mike Pollitt and Steve Thompson in McAvoy’s coaching staff is veteran midfielder Paul Gallagher. The 36-year-old has been working with McAvoy and co and now, it has been confirmed that he will continue to do so until the end of the season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, McAvoy announced that the experienced Gallagher will remain part of his coaching team. As a result, he will not be considered for selection as a player for the remaining eight games.

Here’s what McAvoy had to say:

“Gally’s going to be coaching. He’s part of the coaching set-up going forward. That’s the way it is.

“He’s an excellent player. An excellent servant for Preston as he has been and he’s had a good introduction into coaching, how things work, how we like to get things done and he’ll bring his own ideas as well.”

Gallagher has been in and out of the side over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Across all competitions, the Lilywhites ace has played 15 times.

Since first joining on loan in 2013, Gallagher has gone on to notch up 313 appearances in a Preston North End shirt. The former Leicester City man has scored 44 goals and provided 69 assists in that time. Now, having taken up a coaching role, he will be looking to make an impact from the sidelines as they see out the remainder of the campaign.