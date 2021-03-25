According to Football League World, on-loan Rotherham United midfielder Lewis Wing is facing an ‘uncertain future’ at his parent club Middlesbrough.

Wing enjoyed a successful individual season at Middlesbrough last time out and started the campaign in contention in the middle of the park. However, with Neil Warnock taking the reigns in his first full season in charge, the midfielder found his opportunities rather limited.

The summer arrival of Sam Morsy from Wigan Athletic saw Wing go further down the pecking order. He found himself behind the likes of Morsy, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, George Saville and Marcus Tavernier.

He was limited to just three starts between the start of the season and the January transfer window. The 25-year-old then joined Rotherham United on a short-term loan and he has impressed during his spell at the AESSEAL New York Stadium so far.

Since signing for Paul Warne’s side he has made nine appearances, starting eight times. He is yet to score for Rotherham, although he has registered an assist, picking out Ben Wiles in their 2-1 win over Preston North End last month.

The report states that ‘if the central midfielder finds out that he’s still not a part of (Middlesbrough manager Neil) Warnock’s plans then few could blame Wing if he chose to look for a new challenge with numerous clubs in the Championship likely to hold an interest.’

Wing will look to kick on at Rotherham and help them to maintain their Championship status for another season. Boro boss Warnock will likely let the midfielder know his place in the side upon returning and his future will be decided from there.