Norwich City have confirmed on their official club website that young goalkeeper Archie Mair has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has made his breakthrough into senior football over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Mair linked up with National League side Kings Lynn Town in the summer, bolstering their goalkeeping ranks.

Mair has played 25 times for the Linnets, keeping five clean sheets in the process. Now, it has been confirmed that the youngster has penned a new deal with parent club Norwich City.

Norwich City confirmed on their official club website on Thursday that Mair has penned a new three-year deal with the club.

The Canaries hold the option to extend the Scot’s stay by a further year, potentially keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025. Upon the announcement of the deal, Mair said it feels “amazing” to have secured his long-term future.

Speaking to the club’s official website, here’s what he had to say:

“[It feels] amazing, it’s something I’ve aimed for since I came down. I’ve only been here for about a year and a half now, but I knew it was something that I wanted to do. I’ve loved every minute of my time here since I came down.

“I think the club are really good with rewarding players with new contracts when it’s needed if they’re performing well or working hard.

“Seeing the clear pathway, you’ve got boys like Max Aarons in the first-team, it gives something for everyone to strive towards. Everyone around the club, the staff and players, they’re all so friendly and welcoming. I think it’s a really good environment they’ve got going on here.”

Mair was signed by Norwich in the summer of 2019, coming in from Scottish side Aberdeen.

Prior to heading out on loan this season, the Scottish youth international spent most of his time playing for the club’s U23s. Mair has featured 13 times for Norwich’s second-string side, also appearing in the senior squad once.