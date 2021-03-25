According to Manchester Evening News, on-loan Blackburn Rovers defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is attracting interest from Premier League duo Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The report also stated that Blackburn loanee is wanted by fellow Championship side Brentford and ‘several’ Bundesliga clubs.

Harwood-Bellis has impressed at Ewood Park since arriving on loan from Manchester City in January. He has played 11 times for Rovers so far this campaign both at right-back and at centre-back.

As well as attracting attention from other clubs, Manchester Evening News suggest that Harwood-Bellis could break into the first-team picture at the Etihad. With Eric Garcia’s departure expected imminently, the 19-year-old could fill the void as back-up to the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Nathan Ake.

However, if he was looking for regular playing time, another loan deal or a permanent move could be on the cards. This would then put the likes of Leeds, Brighton, Brentford and the ‘several Bundesliga clubs’ on high alert, although they could look to pursue the player regardless.

During his career he has played eight times in the Manchester City first-team. Although he is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club, he has been utilised four times in the Carabao Cup, three times in the FA Cup and once in the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

Blackburn could also look to re-sign the youngster this summer, although ultimately the decision lies in the hands of both the player and of his parent club.