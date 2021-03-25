Speaking to the Garibaldi Red podcast, former Nottingham Forest winger Paul Anderson had his say on the future of on-loan Manchester United man James Garner.

James Garner joined Nottingham Forest in January and has played 11 times for his new side since arriving, scoring one goal. He plied his trade for fellow Championship side Watford in the first half of the campaign, making 20 league appearances for the Hornets.

In the summer he will return to his parent club Manchester United. He will be hoping for another chance in the first-team having played twice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. He made his debut under the Norwegian in February 2019 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Since then he has gone on to make a further six appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Paul Anderson, who played for Forest during two spells between 2008 and 2012 has had his say on Garner’s future.

He suggested that the 20-year-old will have his eye on playing for the first-team at Old Trafford. But he also stated that he may need another loan move to achieve that feat, possibly to a team who are going to be realistically competing for promotion or even in a team in the top flight.

“If we’re honest, he is aiming to play for that Man United team.

“For him, I know Forest fans don’t want to hear it, but if he has an option from the Premier League, or he has an option at the top of the Championship, where we would he go?

“We hope Forest will be challenging for that top six next season, as you would imagine he’s going to have those sorts of options.

“If he’s doing another loan, it has to be a progression, so is it a progression with Forest because you’re going to be at the right end of the table? I wouldn’t say there’s a bigger club in the Championship, but is there someone who might be classed more as the favourites to get promoted?

“Does he have an option to go into the Premier League or are Man United thinking about him being in and around their squad?

“He’s going to have those decisions and those conversations come the end of the season.

Garner will be hoping to be involved for Nottingham Forest after the international break. Chris Hughton’s side take on Cardiff City on Good Friday before they face Queens Park Rangers the following Monday. They go into their next run of fixtures in 17th place and seven points above the drop zone.