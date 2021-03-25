Fleetwood Town have confirmed manager Simon Grayson has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the club, announcing the news on the official club website.

The 51-year-old was appointed by the Cod Army in January, coming in after the sacking of Joey Barton.

At the time, Grayson only agreed a deal to keep him at Fleetwood Town until the end of the season. However, it has now been confirmed that he has agreed a long-term deal with the League One side along with assistant head coach David Dunn.

Grayson has agreed a new deal, keeping him at Highbury Stadium beyond the end of this season. The club’s announcement fails to mention how long the new contract is but notes that it will see him stay for the “long-term”.

The experienced manager has led Fleetwood to five wins, four draws and three losses in his 12 games in charge. Prior to their recent defeat to Swindon Town, the Cod Army were undefeated in six games, keeping four clean sheets in that time.

Fleetwood currently sit in 15th place and another season in third-tier looks to be on the horizon. They sit 16 points clear of the relegation zone and six away from the play-offs in a tight League One table.

The Ripon-born Grayson will be hoping he can guide Fleetwood to a promotion-chasing campaign next season.

After breaking into management with Blackpool, Grayson spent four years in charge of Leeds United. He oversaw their promotion back to the Championship in 2010 before departing just under two years later.

He spent a stint in charge of Huddersfield Town before becoming Preston North End boss, where he enjoyed a notable four years. With the Lilywhites, Grayson won promotion to the Championship again, taking charge of 235 games before leaving in July 2017.