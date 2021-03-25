Speaking to the club’s official match day programme, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli chose his favourite game and favourite save since arriving in the summer.

Bettinelli has started all of Middlesbrough’s 38 games so far this season and is expected to continue in between the sticks for the remaining eight fixtures.

Neil Warnock’s side boast a decent defensive record to which Bettinelli has been a key part of. In their 38 games they have conceded 39 goals, less than Barnsley and Reading in fifth and sixth and level with Brentford in fourth.

When asked to choose his favourite game in a Middlesbrough shirt, Boro’s number one chose their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth back in September. The game was special as it was the only chance for spectators to watch live football since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It wasn’t a packed out Riverside but it was nice to play my first Boro home game in front of 1,000 fans – and it definitely sounded like more,” he said.

“We’ve missed the fans so much this season.

“This was actually a good result against Bournemouth and, in fact, we could have won.

“Given how the season has been, it’s definitely a game I’ll look back on fondly in years to come.”

He went on to say that a save he made against the Cherries was his standout for the club.

“I made a save from David Brooks and that was probably my best in a Boro shirt. When it’s behind closed doors, sometimes you make a save and it feels a bit like it’s in training – you don’t really get the buzz as much.

“So it was nice to have the crowd in for this one, even if it was a shame it was just for the one game in the end.”

The ‘keeper is currently on loan at Boro from Premier League side Fulham. He was seen as surplus to requirements at Craven Cottage at the start of the campaign. After Paris Saint Germain’s Alphonse Areola joined in the summer, Marek Rodak was preferred to Bettinelli as back up to the Frenchman.

Depending on where Fulham finish the season and where they are playing their football next season will determine Bettinelli’s future. If they are to retain their top flight status he is likely to be shipped out on either a loan deal or a permanent deal, to which a return to Middlesbrough could be an option. However, he could stay and fight for his place with Rodak if they are relegated down to the Championship.